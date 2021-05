A stigma: when one views another in a negative way because of a distinguishing characteristic or personal trait that is thought to be or actually is, a disadvantage. It is a well-known fact that mental illnesses have been stigmatized, frowned upon and disapproved throughout history. People struggling with mental health face plenty of challenges beneath the surface and often isolate themselves because they feel misunderstood. With the month of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, it is important to shed light on the underlying issues to let those who are struggling know that they are not alone.