Swiss bank Julius Baer to pay nearly $80M in FIFA case

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Mensa focuses on decentralized financial protocols, building a frictionless lending platform of Ethereum and other ERC20 tokens. At the same time, Mensa actively participated in compliance finance construction, successively obtaining Swiss Banking License and Asset Management License. The acquisition of these two licenses can increase the number of regulated services and products Mensa can provide, and allow Mensa to conduct digital currency transactions, digital currency libraries and digital wallet services in Switzerland; allow Mensa to provide payment transaction related services and offer transactions in the name of customers themselves or transactions in the form of currency, money market instruments, foreign exchange, precious metals, commodities, securities (stocks, stocks, value rights) and their derivatives. In the near future, Mensa will make it possible for a certain range of fiat currency customers to be its users.