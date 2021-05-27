Cancel
Home sweet home: a photographer explores the meaning of personal space

calvertjournal.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Moscow exhibition is exploring our need for refuge through photography and installations. Photographer Bogdan Shirokov’s first solo show, Topophilia, is a psychological study of respite and the role space plays in a person’s inner life. Warm-filtered photographs of the artist in his family home are framed in a childlike pale pink passepartout, while black and white portraits and landscapes are printed on white curtains.

www.calvertjournal.com
Designparentinghealthy.com

New Line Art prints from Mapiful will add personality to any home space

Quarantine secured me a new hobby! I am an avid Peloton Mom! I bought my cycle in October and it was delivered before the holidays. I had it set up in the corner of my bedroom. I quickly realized that having the bike in the corner of my bedroom was not a motivating spot. Down the hallway is my storage room and it is the perfect size for a small home gym. I moved the bike in there and then I was staring at a mess of storage boxes and Holiday decor I had stored. It did not take us long to find a better solution – buy garage racks and get all totes above the garage and empty the room to begin a home gym project. Last weekend we finished painting, I have accumulating gym equipment and the most fun I had was finding wall art for the space.
Interior Designocmomblog.com

Easy Home Updates That Will Transform Your Space

Moving into a new home is a thrilling experience. It’s a new life, new opportunities, and new beginnings. Done right, you can completely change your life for the better, but if you aren’t careful, your plans and hopes can get swallowed up in the mundane and routine. You can have such inspirations for your home, but unpacking and then daily life can quickly shuffle those dreams down your list of priorities until you find yourself living in your “new” home for years and still haven’t done any of the design changes you were once so excited about.
Worldthespaces.com

Explore a pair of hidden homes in the Byron hinterland

Casas Secretas is a pair of striking rental properties on New South Wales’ north coast. Translating to secret houses, the dwellings are hidden amongst macadamia trees and exotic orchards in the Byron hinterland on an old dairy farm. The latest addition to the Tintenbar estate is The Dairy – a...
Healthtulsapeople.com

Home sweet home

Few phrases can elicit such dread as the two simple syllables, “Uh oh.”. If a hair stylist doing something to your hair says, “Uh oh,” you freeze. When a car mechanic looking under the hood says, “Uh oh,” you know the cost is starting to climb. Your heart lurches if...
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

Exploring Elegance: 2021 Spring Home Tour

Take a break from the ordinary and step into the one-of-a-kind. Ladue News invites you to take time and explore three local, luxury homes that offer magnificence in every detail. From the accomplished entertainer’s paradise, with indoor and outdoor spaces to wow guests, to architectural masterpieces that draw inspiration from...
Real EstateFirst Coast News

Finding home sweet home in a hot market

Finding a house has never been more challenging. We have historic low mortgage rates combined with the First Coast being one of the top places people are moving to in the entire country. Have no fear the Home Connect TV expert Michael Anapolsky has excellent advice on what to do saving you both time and money.
Lifestylegathered.how

Introducing our Home Sweet Home Block of the month

Starting from issue 99, every issue of Love Patchwork & Quilting magazine features a new quilt block from the Home Sweet Home Block of the Month series by Jo Hart. Each month we’ll show off a cute new Foundation Paper Pieced design to make a fun throw quilt, block by block. Inspired by the year of staying at home and all the things that bring us joy, the six-part series features sewing machines, books, pets and more! We started things off in issue 99 with our first block – an on-trend house plant design in two colourways.
Los Angeles, CAargonautnews.com

The Meaning of Home

PATH to host virtual guided journey of unique house tours and personal interviews. On Saturday June 5, People Assisting The Homeless (PATH) will host their fourth annual Making It Home Tour. The virtual guided journey, which will take attendees through the homes of PATH supporters and residents across California, celebrates the meaning of home after a year of accelerated homelessness as a result of COVID-19.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Outdoors: Dead trees home sweet home for many

We hear a lot about the housing crisis these days — homes on the market for just hours before the offers fly in, or a mad scramble for places to live in communities where anything affordable is nearly non-existent, and those long waiting lists for the places where government subsidies soften the impact of the monthly rental fee.
Interior Designinlander.com

Crafting a home in a space you don't own

Andlords tend to recoil at the idea of renters taking on DIY home improvement projects. But as someone who's lived in many rented spaces, I'm here to tell you there are in fact many reversible upgrades you can make to your temporary home without fear of retribution. Not only are...
Interior Designfemalefirst.co.uk

Three ways to reflect personality in your home as a minimalist

You can use that Pinterest board to really define the colours, materials and textures, patterns because there will be a pattern, a repetition. Now some of you, especially those of you that love minimalism, might be worried about this and might think of it as cluttering up your home, or adding too many things to your house. And that would of course, take away from the clean lines and scandi-esque minimalism that you are working so hard to achieve. But I don't see it that way. I don't think that there's a problem with injecting your personality into your space, and still allowing it to be calm and serene and minimal. There are a number of ways that you can do this.
Retailmidwestliving.com

Home Sweet Home Away: 4 Dreamy Vacation Rentals

Forget the mug. When it comes to souvenirs, how about taking home stylish decorating ideas? Each of these private rentals reflects a slice of Midwest culture and design—and yes, you really can book them!. The Leo Cottage. Union Pier, Michigan. Kate Marker gave the kitchen a farmhouse feel, with a...
DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Unpretentious Guide to Affordable Art Shopping and Styling

Buying a new piece of art is a “made it!” moment that really makes you feel like a responsible adult. Art is an investment in the traditional sense, and having it in your home also pays off through all the joy it brings your space every day. However, shopping for “professional” art and figuring out how to style it is one of the more complicated aspects of DIY design. Your room’s color palette, its layout, and of course your personal tastes all come into play, and then there’s the intimidating question of where to even start shopping, especially if you’re on a budget.
Visual ArtArtist's Network

English Gardens: Painting Vivid Color and Structure

Oil painter Louis Turpin brings an architectural eye and a sense of abstraction to capture the vibrant life of English gardens and landscapes. British artist Louis Turpin makes oil paintings that bring the experience of being in a garden right onto the gallery wall. He recreates the luscious colors of blooms and foliage in English gardens in vibrant layers of paint while rendering forms, from flowers to leaves to trees, with a graphic clarity.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

This Casa Linda Home Hits the Sweet Spot

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood Bank, takes us to coveted Casa Linda Estates, where this 1953-built three-bedroom sits waiting for its new owners. Am I personifying a home? You bet. Actually, I’m going to call her Linda, ala the second most popular girl’s name in 1953.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Beloved Home Appliance Brand - Tiger - At The Helm Of This Summer's Space Exploration Mission

TORRANCE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 3, 2021, Tiger Corporation - a favored Japanese manufacturer of double insulated stainless steel water bottles, thermal wares, and home appliances - will enter phase two of its outer space exploration. Working with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) and Technosolver, a space solutions consultant, Tiger has developed a new double-walled, vacuum-insulated container for carrying experimental samples back to Earth from outer space missions. The container will be placed onboard the SpaceX CRS-22 spacecraft in its upcoming voyage.
Interior Designatoallinks.com

Exploring Barclay Patio Furniture for Home Decor

Choosing patio furniture are often a touch strange as there are many material types and hundreds or even thousands of designs that are made up of those elements. The type of materials you choose depends on your personal taste and the climate where you are residing, whether your patio is roofed or is left uncovered, your budget and several other factors.