Home sweet home: a photographer explores the meaning of personal space
A new Moscow exhibition is exploring our need for refuge through photography and installations. Photographer Bogdan Shirokov’s first solo show, Topophilia, is a psychological study of respite and the role space plays in a person’s inner life. Warm-filtered photographs of the artist in his family home are framed in a childlike pale pink passepartout, while black and white portraits and landscapes are printed on white curtains.www.calvertjournal.com