More Deaths Reported After J&J, AstraZeneca Vaccines, Plus Researchers Link AstraZeneca to Strokes in Young Adults

With the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on the market and widely distributed across the U.S., researchers are still trying to pinpoint why the vaccine has caused rare but serious blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deemed the vaccine safe and effective, with its benefits outweighing any potential risks. However, scientists are eager to learn more about the blood clot phenomenon—and one German expert thinks he has found the link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and blood clots.