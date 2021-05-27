Cancel
Watch Screenwriter, Comedian, and Car Enthusiast Spike Feresten Interviewed Live on Inside Track

By Road, Track Staff
Road & Track
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of Road & Track’s Inside Track—a series of virtual conversations with automotive greats and cultural tastemakers—Road & Track Editor-in-Chief Mike Guy sits down with screenwriter, comedian, and car enthusiast Spike Feresten to discuss his hugely popular Spike’s Car Radio podcast and his experiences writing for comedy icons—and car lovers—David Letterman and Jerry Seinfeld.

