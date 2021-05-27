Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

New York Knicks ban fan for spitting on Hawks' Trae Young during Game 2 at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Bengel, Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Hawks star Trae Young put together another spectacular performance during Wednesday's Game 2 loss to the New York Knicks. Young's play has made him a villain to Knicks fans everywhere, so much so that he had to deal with a fan spitting on him during the game. The video quickly circulated on social media, and after an investigation by the Knicks, the fan has been banned from Madison Square Garden.

www.cbssports.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madison Square Garden#The New York Knicks#Msg#Clutchpoints#76ers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA Playoffs: 76ers vs Hawks, Trae Young Props

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Trae Young O/U 27.5 Points vs. 76ers. Trae Young made NBA playoff...
NBAsanjosesun.com

Trae Young scores 35 points as Hawks upset 76ers

Trae Young had 35 points and 10 assists and the fifth-seeded Atlanta Hawks upset the top-seeded and host Philadelphia 76ers 128-124 in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday afternoon. John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 21 each and Kevin Huerter had 15 for the Hawks, who...
NBADaily News

3 adjustments Sixers must make for Game 2 against Trae Young and Hawks

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers must make some changes in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night (7:30 on TNT). The upstart Hawks built a 26-point first-half lead and held on for a 128-124 Game 1 victory Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.
NBAUSA Today

3 observations: Joel Embiid, Sixers get even with Trae Young, Hawks

After dropping Game 1 at home, the Philadelphia 76ers were in desperate mode heading into Game 2. They could not afford to head to Atlanta down 0-2 against a young Hawks team that was growing confidence daily led by third-year man Trae Young who has not been afraid of the bright lights of the postseason.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Hawks' Trae Young Looks Forward to Meeting Sixers' Playoff Crowd

Atlanta Hawks superstar guard Trae Young established a new identity during the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Playing in the postseason for the first time in his career, Young enjoyed shushing New York Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden and taking on the identity of becoming the bad guy.
NBAwatchstadium.com

Offseason Blueprint: New York Knicks

The Knicks lost in five games to the Hawks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Shams Charania and Pat Garrity discuss the team’s offseason blueprint.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Analyze Matchup Against Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young

Next up for the Sixers on their hunt for an NBA championship is the Atlanta Hawks. Similar to their first-round matchup, they will be tasked with slowing down a top-level offensive guard. Trae Young is off to a good start in the first postseason run of his career. In five...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young makes more history in the playoffs

Trae Young played in his first-ever playoffs series when the Atlanta Hawks took on the New York Knicks. To put it simply, and as coach Nate McMillan sent via text to Young, he is built for these situations. Considering he created history in the Knicks series, Young has started his playoffs well.
NBAdailyknicks.com

New York Knicks: Series vs. Hawks proves need for Lonzo Ball

Although the New York Knicks were very successful this season thanks to the likes of Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, this team still needs an upgrade at the point guard position. Additionally, the team needs an upgrade specifically when it comes to player archetypes. Some examples of these are 3...
NBAYardbarker

Matisse Thybulle Discusses Difficulty of Guarding Hawks' Trae Young

Philadelphia 76ers second-year guard Matisse Thybulle is a rare breed in the NBA. In a league where scoring is now glorified more than ever, Thybulle prides himself on being a defense-first-minded player. While the second-year guard certainly wants to improve on the offensive end, Thybulle has had a major focus...
NBAFOX Sports

Trae Young resembles veteran leader in powering Hawks past Sixers in Game 1

There might not be a bigger breakout star this postseason than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. After becoming public enemy No. 1 in the Big Apple during a five-game victory over the New York Knicks in the first round, Young continued his reign of terror among the Eastern Conference playoff field in Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

New York Knicks: 3 Offseason needs exposed by the Hawks series

The New York Knicks had a rough go of it against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks’ first playoff series in eight years began with so much promise. They were taking on a team they’d owned in the regular season and the first two games at MSG were among the most competitive of the NBA playoffs so far. This was a team we’d watched play with tenacity and confidence all year and there was every reason to think could take four games from the Hawks.