Expand Your Knowledge by Becoming a La Coleccion Expert

Our fingers have been itching to press "book now" on a hotel or flight deal for over a year now—and it looks like Expedia is giving us that dopamine hit of future travel plans in the form of a week-long sale. Expedia's Travel Week sale launched June 8 and runs through June 12, offering up to 60 percent off select hotel stays. It covers all stays booked between now and January 31, 2022, too. We're talking discounts on Readers' Choice Award–winning hotels, like L.A.'s Hotel Figueroa, Denver's The Maven Hotel at the Dairy Block, or New York City's William Vale, where every room has a balcony, most with views of the Manhattan skyline. There are tons of Mexican and Caribbean resorts included in the sale too, like reader-favorite Half Moon in Montego Bay, Jamaica, which features one of the largest spas on the island.