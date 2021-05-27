Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Secret Atlanta is a Guide to Atlanta’s Secret Gems

By Carol Morgan
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter publishing his second novel “Secret Atlanta: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” author Jonah McDonald became known for exposing Atlanta’s best-kept secrets. An adventure guide, author, TV host, storyteller and Dekalb County Park Ranger, McDonald’s avid curiosity brings him into the studio today for the Around Atlanta segment of the Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio podcast to talk about his two novels, “Secret Atlanta: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” and “Hiking Atlanta’s Hidden Forests: Inside.

