La Jolla groups seek reduced construction fencing in Scripps Park for summer
The Parks & Beaches board is briefed on a ‘simpler’ Scripps Park picnic grove plan. To make as much park space available to the public as possible during the summer, the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board and the La Jolla Community Planning Association will co-author a letter to the city of San Diego asking that construction fencing around the Scripps Park restroom project be reduced and brought closer to the facility.www.lajollalight.com