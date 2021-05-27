newsbreak-logo
San Diego, CA

La Jolla groups seek reduced construction fencing in Scripps Park for summer

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parks & Beaches board is briefed on a ‘simpler’ Scripps Park picnic grove plan. To make as much park space available to the public as possible during the summer, the La Jolla Parks & Beaches board and the La Jolla Community Planning Association will co-author a letter to the city of San Diego asking that construction fencing around the Scripps Park restroom project be reduced and brought closer to the facility.

