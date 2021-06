MIAMI — A 5-1 loss to the Marlins on Sunday brought the Mets to one of the first major milestones of the season: the one-quarter mark. Forty games in, the Mets have seen plenty, including a series of COVID-related postponements, a subsequent series of weather-related postponements, a bizarre barrage of injuries that has left their lineup and rotation reliant on second- and third-stringers, a seven-game win streak, more utter dominance from Jacob deGrom, the total opposite from Francisco Lindor, four walk-off wins, four walk-off losses, the firings of their hitting coaches and a benches-clearing episode against the Phillies, among other chaotic moments.