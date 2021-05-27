Here's What Some Of Jalopnik's Cars Are Worth, According To Carvana

When judging what makes a good used car, one of the factors we often keep in mind is just how easy it is to get hold of a good example. If a particular model is ubiquitous, such as the Ford Fiesta or BMW 3-series, that’s in its favour; after all, if you can find three to choose from on your doorstep, that’s going to be far more appealing than driving 100 miles to the nearest example, only to find out it’s a bit of a duffer.