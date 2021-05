Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, Gran Turismo, Uncharted, The Last of Us – the list of incredible exclusives that PlayStation has under its banner goes on and on. For over 25 years, PlayStation has been home to many of the most defining gaming experiences, but until recently owning a Sony console was the only way to play these essential exclusives. This has all started to change in recent years, with PC gamers getting the chance to play some of PlayStation’s best games thanks to PlayStation Now and exclusive games like Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding heading to Steam.