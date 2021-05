State Rep. John Roth is encouraging residents across Grand Traverse County to share the experiences they have had with the Secretary of State’s appointment-only system. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson recently announced her intention to keep an appointment-only model in place permanently after branches were shut down for a prolonged period due to COVID-19 and executive action in response. Roth said the decision has limited everyday access and created massive backlogs. The first-term legislator has heard from people who are concerned they won’t be able to renew key documents such as registration or identification.