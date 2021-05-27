newsbreak-logo
MD Anderson issues plea for blood donations due to 'critical shortage'

By Chronicle Staff
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMD Anderson Cancer Center has issued a plea for donations due to a “critical shortage” of blood for its cancer patients. “With the holiday weekend fast approaching and an ongoing nationwide shortage, it is a challenging time for the Blood Bank to collect blood products, and we are asking for your help to inform our community about this need,” the MD Anderson Blood Bank said in a news release Wednesday.

