See below for a breakdown of value plays for tonight’s slate of games on Fan Duel by FantasyPros. I spoke on Brooks in the last article, and here he is again. With a lot of players out for Houston, someone has to step up and play. I expect Brooks to be one of those guys, as he has done quite well in his last three games where he has been needed. The Rockets guard has played this season at a 0.62 FPPM clip but should still see a serious bump in usage with the lack of other options on the court. Last time out, he tallied 28 FanDuel points, and I can easily see a repeat performance tonight.