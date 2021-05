David Culley was happy to have a whistle back around his neck, and players to coach. For the first time as the Texans head coach, he and his staff of assistants were able to work with players on the field, as the 2021 rookie minicamp wrapped up on Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Culley and company got their first look at the five players the club drafted two weeks ago, along with the undrafted rookies and an array of other young veterans and tryout players.