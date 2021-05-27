Severe Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Sangamon by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Sangamon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR SANGAMON AND EASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 1214 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Literberry to near Palmyra, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Waverly around 1220 PM CDT. Auburn and Loami around 1235 PM CDT. Divernon around 1240 PM CDT. Chatham around 1245 PM CDT. Springfield and Pawnee around 1250 PM CDT. Sherman and Rochester around 1255 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Spaulding, Sinclair, Curran, Glenarm, Berlin, Thayer, Southern View, Capital Airport, Farmingdale and Clear Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 between mile markers 77 and 104. Interstate 72 between mile markers 73 and 107. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov