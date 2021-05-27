newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This MMO that promised an 'infinite open world' has become a giant fiasco

By Alexis Ong
Posted by 
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine an MMORPG that rolled every game genre into one incredible universe—a game for the ages that lets you craft, build, farm, fight, play, tame creatures, and do whatever you want. The wildly ambitious promise of the ultimate mixed-genre MMO has been made before, but now we have a new contender that claims to be the "last game you'll ever play"—DreamWorld, an "infinite open world creative MMO" that will, at some point, host millions of players in a single immersive world.

www.pcgamer.com
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mmo#Startup#Universe#Unity#Bluetooth#Apple#Google#Second Life#Airbnb#Yc#Kiratv#Unreal Engine#Massivelyop Com#Dreamworld Discord#Pvp#Amazon#Facebook#Youtube#Creative Mmo#Mmo Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Minecraft
Related
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New World Microtransactions Anger Players Of Amazon MMO

Amazon's upcoming MMO is under fire for perceived pay-to-win options in its storefront. Players are concerned that New World microtransactions could ruin the feel of the game, causing the developer to speak out on Twitter about the controversy. Why are players concerned about New World microtransactions?. Content creators and subreddits...
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Starbase – A Space MMO

Starbase is a hybrid voxel/vertex-based space MMO with a fully destructible and infinitely expanding universe. It has been developed and published by FrozenByte. There is a focus on building and designing spaceships and stations, exploration, resource gathering, crafting, trading, and combat. The multitude of fine-detailed simulations in the game allow the players the ultimate freedom to conquer space and unleash their creativity.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: When should MMO companies intervene in borky MMO economies?

On this week’s MassivelyOP podcast, Justin and I answered a question about whether MMO studios have a responsibility to monitor and nudge the player economies inside the game. The example given was the Mystic Coin market in Guild Wars 2, which had been ballooning for unknown reasons. As it happens, those reasons were nefarious, and the whole story is much darker than we imagined. As MOP reader Godnaz pointed out, the Guild Wars 2 Exchange subreddit apparently uncovered and outed a “trade baron” who is now accused of actual cheating. The moderator specifically says that the sub’s chief motivation in going public was to “ensure the duping problems will be fixed” – in other words, to force ArenaNet to intervene should it be otherwise inclined.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Obsidian has an unannounced open-world game in the works

With the developer’s most recent game The Outer Worlds finally complete with the release of the Murder on Eridanos expansion, a new Obsidian open-world game has been revealed thanks to a recent job listing on the developer’s website. The next Obsidian game that fans know of is fantasy RPG Avowed, so this unannounced title is something else Obsidian has in the works. Could it be The Outer Worlds 2?
Video GamesPCGamesN

Biomutant review – open world by numbers

There’s been a lot of talk over the past few years about repetitive open-world game design, and Biomutant is the worst example of it that I’ve seen to date. From conquering tribal outposts to battling each region’s ‘worldeater’ boss, each new area in Biomutant typically starts strong, and then repeats the exact same process until it loses any appeal.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Vague Patch Notes: Money makes the MMO world go round

I had some thoughts after the most recent bit of news we got from Star Trek Online about how, you know… the game costs money and making it is expensive. On one level, it was filled to the brim with “no duh” moments. Oh, the developers are selling us ships because the game costs money? No duh, we all knew that, no one was upset about that!
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Strangeland review

What is it? A point-and-click game where what you point at makes you say "eurgh". Reviewed on: AMD Ryzen 5 3550H, GeForce GTX 1650, 8 GB RAM. Efforts to build a sense of unease begin immediately in this dark point-and-click adventure. Your nameless character, who is wearing an untied straitjacket, finds himself in a surreal landscape. Standing at the top of a narrow path surrounded by an abyss, the only way forward is down this path to a huge, talking clown head. After telling you a dark joke, it lets you enter through its mouth, and the game proper in this twisted carnival world begins.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Esports and Why Has It Become So Popular?

Esports is simply another name for competitive video gaming. Unlike the kind of. console and PC gaming that takes place at home, esports sees two or more or. players pitted against each other in established tournaments. This can involve. individual players or teams taking on competitors in co-operative games or.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

MMO ReRoll - Neverwinter

Over the years, there have been many reasons I’ve left an MMORPG behind. Time constraints, I got bored, everyone else I was playing with quit, the game itself was just horrible, and many other reasons were the death knell that found me looking for a new game. Of all the MMOs I’ve played (all online games, for that matter), I’ve never quit because I was pissed off at the community. Never that is, until Neverwinter.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Steam Open World Sale kicks off with Company of Heroes 2 giveaway

The Steam Open World Sale is now underway, featuring discounts of hundreds of games built around—you guessed it—open-world environments. That includes exploration games, builders, sandboxes, and survival: If you can roam around freely inside it, then the odds are good it's on sale. There's some good stuff in here, including...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Anything is possible: Fortnite teases a Mistborn crossover

Marvel cinematic universe? Nah. Hip-hop icon? Get out of here. A series of fantasy books I used to sell at Barnes & Noble? I guess so? Burn your bingo cards, because the latest Fortnite crossover appears to be based on the Mistborn novels by Brandon Sanderson. The official Fortnite Twitter...