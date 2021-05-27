Cancel
Clinton County, IN

Former student enters plea deal for alleged fraternity party rape

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 8 days ago
Richard Chan Photo Provided

A former Purdue student has entered a plea deal for an alleged rape in 2019 where he was accused of sexually assaulting another student in a portable toilet in Clinton County.

A judge today scheduled a change-of-plea and sentencing hearing for Richard Chan for June 25 at 3:15 p.m., according to online Clinton Circuit Court records. Chan, 20, is charged with three counts of Level 3 felony charges of rape.

Chan was reportedly a pledge for Sigma Tau Gamma at the time. He has since moved to Jackson, New Jersey, according to court documents. He was also expelled and banned from campus pending investigation, according to previous reporting from The Exponent.

The party in Clinton County was hosted by Purdue's Sigma Tau Gamma chapter, which had bused members to the site about 9 p.m. Oct. 19. Prosecutors said Chan, an engineering student, was a pledge for the fraternity and was "drinking a lot" at the party, according to previous Exponent reporting.

The victim reportedly went to use a portable bathroom and was followed by Chan, according to court documents. Chan allegedly sexually assaulted her in the portable bathroom while filming the incident. Prosecutors said the video showed the victim saying "no" to Chan several times.

