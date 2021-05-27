10 Summertime Activities in IGH and the Twin Cities
Whether you’re planning a vacation to the Twin Cities or looking for staycation activities to keep your kids busy this summer, Inver Grove Heights is an ideal destination for family-friendly fun! With plenty of green space and indoor attractions, Inver Grove Heights has something to offer whatever the weather. Plus, Inver Grove Heights is conveniently located to Twin Cities attractions like the Mall of America, Minnesota Zoo, and more.www.visitigh.com