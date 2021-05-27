Cancel
Inver Grove Heights, MN

10 Summertime Activities in IGH and the Twin Cities

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’re planning a vacation to the Twin Cities or looking for staycation activities to keep your kids busy this summer, Inver Grove Heights is an ideal destination for family-friendly fun! With plenty of green space and indoor attractions, Inver Grove Heights has something to offer whatever the weather. Plus, Inver Grove Heights is conveniently located to Twin Cities attractions like the Mall of America, Minnesota Zoo, and more.

Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Six of the Best Campgrounds in Southeastern Minnesota

Camping season has arrived and I'm super excited to get out and explore the great outdoors with my family. There are some amazing camping spots right here in Southeastern Minnesota that everyone should check out!. Below you'll see six of the top camping opportunities in our area, from Cannon Falls...
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Least Expensive Places to Live in Minnesota in 2021

The cost of housing has gone up a crazy amount in the last year. Many people want their own space but the cost may be too much to handle. If you're wanting to buy your own house and you're willing to possibly move, you might want to check into one of these 10 least expensive places to live in Minnesota in 2021. This is according to Niche.com. And accompanying each town I share a house that is currently for sale in each town to give you an idea of the cost of homes there. Let me tell you, the cost of homes in these towns is WAY cheap compared to most places.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
MinnPost

Seven people shot over three days in Minneapolis

Diane Sandberg reports for KARE-TV: “Minneapolis police said seven people were shot, one fatally, over three days in the city. Six people were injured by gunfire across the city on Saturday and early Sunday, including a young girl. On Monday morning, the number increased to seven. Minneapolis Police Spokesman John Elder said that early Monday morning, a man was fatally shot and a woman struck by a car in the Ventura Village neighborhood. … Six other people were injured in shootings on Saturday evening through early Sunday. One of these victims was a young girl who was playing on a trampoline with other children when a red four-door Ford drove by and opened fire. Police have listed her condition as ‘very critical.’”
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

Raising Cane’s Coming to St. Cloud This Fall

(KNSI) – It’s official. A Raising Cane’s is set to open in St. Cloud in October 2021. The restaurant will be at 2635 West Division Street in the old Ciatti’s Ristorante location. Ciatti’s closed in January of 2018, and the building was torn down in July of 2020. Hiring is...
Minnesota Statefox9.com

People bring possibly live mortar to northern Minnesota bar

NIMROD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Someone people brought a possibly live mortar to a bar in northern Minnesota Sunday afternoon. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the Nimrod Bar in Nimrod, and they learned the individuals had located the mortar at a bridge with a metal detector and brought it to the bar to show others.
Minnesota StateCrookston Daily Times

Letter: Feel proud that so many migrant and seasonal workers choose to return to Minnesota

With spring in the air, I invite Minnesota’s rural communities to join me in welcoming migrant and seasonal farm and agricultural workers to our state. Every year, Minnesota benefits from the extraordinarily hard work of thousands of people who travel here to work – picking fruits and vegetables, working in canneries and meat processing plants, and many other jobs that contribute to our vibrant agricultural systems. If you’re a sweet corn or pea producer, for example, your enterprise depends on the migrant and seasonal farm workers who show up every summer to put your produce into cans. While statistics vary, a University of Minnesota report estimates that 20,000 people migrate to Minnesota each year to work on farms and in food processing facilities.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Twin Cities Auto Show returns in new location

The Twin Cities Auto show has taken a detour. Instead of packing the Minneapolis Convention Center with the latest and greatest vehicles, they’ve taken over the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. With more room to spread out, they’ve added features including a Truck Track and Monster Trucks, some of which you can take a spin in. Many State Fair food vendors are also opening up for the event including Sweet Martha’s Cookies.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 positivity rate, hospitalizations decline in Minnesota

The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing dropped to 5.7%, its lowest level in Minnesota since late March, offering hope that vaccination progress is limiting the spread of the infectious disease. The rate, a key measure of viral activity in Minnesota, had been as low as 3.5% on March 3...
Eagan, MNhometownsource.com

Finishing touches being put on Eagan’s new all-inclusive playground

People of all abilities soon will have a new playground in Eagan. A sensory-rich, all-accessible playground is under construction at Woodhaven Park at 1950 Gold Trail south of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets. “Being this is a playspace that has 18,000 square feet of functional play area, it will be...
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota spring turkey hunting season continues through May 31

With Minnesota’s 2021 spring turkey hunting season entering its final weeks, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds firearms turkey hunters who have an unused tag from an earlier hunt period that they can participate in the final hunt period Wednesday, May 19, through Monday, May 31. Hunters may also purchase a license for this time period. Archery-only and youth ages 17 and younger are allowed to hunt during any time period, including the final one. Hunters cannot purchase both a firearms and archery-only license.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twin Cities Pride events are back in person this year

The annual festival includes a gala, a family fun day and a two-day gathering in Loring Park. After being held virtually last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Twin Cities Pride Festival this year will welcome participants in person at a number of events starting next month and extending into July.