USDA Forecasting Record 2021 Agricultural Exports

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s quarterly agricultural trade forecast, released May 26, projects fiscal year 2021 U.S. farm exports at $164 billion – the highest total on record. This represents an increase of $28 billion, or 21 percent, from last fiscal year’s total, and a $7-billion increase from USDA’s previous FY 2021 forecast published in February. The annual export record of $152.3 billion was set in FY 2014.

