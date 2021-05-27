USDA Forecasting Record 2021 Agricultural Exports

There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending June 06, 2021. Statewide, the average temperature was 68.9 degrees, 0.6 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.33 inches, 0.60 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 5 percent very short, 16 percent short, 71 percent adequate, and 8 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture supply was rated 6 percent very short, 16 percent short, 72 percent adequate, and 6 percent surplus. Corn emerged reached 93 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 82 percent. Corn condition was rated 2 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 58 percent good, and 16 percent excellent. Soybeans planted reached 93 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 77 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 84 percent, compared to the 5-year average of 61 percent. Soybean condition was rated 2 percent poor, 25 percent fair, 61 percent good, and 12 percent excellent. Winter wheat headed reached 96 percent, even with the 5-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 2 percent poor, 21 percent fair, 54 percent good, and 22 percent excellent. The first cutting of Alfalfa Hay is 87% complete, all other hay cuttings are 66% complete. Pasture conditions across Illinois are 2% poor, 23% fair, and 75% good to excellent.