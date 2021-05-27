Cancel
Bookings open today for Disney Wish inaugural season in 2022

By Steve Liebman
 17 days ago
If you are not one of the groups who may have had the opportunity to book early for the Disney Wish, now is your opportunity. The newest Disney Cruise Line ship will set sail starting June 9, 2022, from Port Canaveral for a special five-night voyage featuring two days at sea and stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay. From there, the ship will embark on three- and four-night itineraries to these stunning tropical destinations.

