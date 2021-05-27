Bookings open today for Disney Wish inaugural season in 2022

Disney World might be the Most Magical Place on Earth, but not all of its parks are created equal, particularly when it comes to park hours. Some parks are open for significantly fewer hours than others, meaning you’ll have a shorter window of time to enjoy them. But you’ll be paying the same price for your ticket regardless of what park you visit. These shorter park hours could make a BIG difference to you if you’re trying to get the most bang for your buck! So, which park wins with the longest operating hours, giving you the most time to spend there and thus the best value for your money?