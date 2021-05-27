Cancel
Return of Anthony Barr a key upgrade for Vikings defense

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEAGAN, Minn. (AP) — One of the enhancements made to Minnesota’s defense this year was the return of Anthony Barr. The four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker is back on the practice field after a torn pectoral muscle ended his 2020 season in the second game. Only safety Harrison Smith and wide receiver Adam Thielen have been with the Vikings longer than Barr. He took a pay cut to give the team some salary cap relief. He’ll be eligible for free agency again in 2022.

