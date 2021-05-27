Return of Anthony Barr a key upgrade for Vikings defense

After a season of disappointment in 2020 that ended in the Minnesota Vikings missing the postseason after reaching the NFC Divisional Round the year prior, Minnesota is aiming to return to the playoffs and attempt to make another deep run in 2021. Last year, the Vikings defensive unit took a step back and injuries certainly played a key factor in those struggles. From defensive end Danielle Hunter to linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks and others, the Minnesota defensive roster had many familiar faces miss time or all of the season with injuries that set the Vikings back from the get-go. In the 2021 campaign, Minnesota will get those players back and have added some solid veteran players through free agency to try and shore things up defensively as soon as the regular season kicks off. As the off-season continues and the new year creeps closer, here’s a breakdown and outlook of the Minnesota Vikings roster and the defense that will likely take the field for the Vikings this season.