Can diet and exercise lower your risk of dementia? Rigorous clinical trials aim to find out

Hypertension, a.k.a. high blood pressure, is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unfortunately, it is increasingly common, with tens of millions of adults suffering from it. There is no better time to educate yourself about the health condition than World Hypertension Day. Read on to find out what the number one preventable risk factor is for high blood pressure, and what you can do to prevent it from happening to you.