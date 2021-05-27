newsbreak-logo
Scam Texts and Calls Are On the Rise: Here’s What You Should Know

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScammers are up to their old tricks, but they are using the newer ways of text messaging to target victims. Smishing, also known as SMS phishing, involves a perpetrator acting like someone they’re not to gain access to sensitive data like Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, and bank account numbers. Smishing attacks increased by an astonishing 300% during the pandemic. Since many of us became more reliant on our phones for payments, online banking, shopping, and telemedicine during this time, it’s no wonder that these fraud attempts are on the rise. Scammers have learned how to exploit all of those areas, feeding on their victims’ fears in order to line their pockets.

