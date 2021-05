The irony of neutrality is that you must have a formidable army to sustain it. Talk about privilege and naiveté as the aristocracy looks aghast when a foe such as Adolf Hitler comes knocking because they thought they were safe. The people attending Karl Skov’s (Jesper Christensen) anniversary party are actually incredulous when German planes drop leaflets onto their heads. They wonder how their king could just surrender as though they ever stood a chance once Hitler began moving west and they kid themselves that the war will end soon enough so things can get back to normal. To them, the Nazis are here biding time. They’ll leave once “peace” is made. That’s what happens when evil is considered mere rumor circa 1941.