Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory was one of the great multiplayer shooters of its day, delivering what was at the time uniquely class-based, objective-based gameplay. It came off the back of the success of singleplayer Return to Castle Wolfenstein, but it was multiplayer only—at least, it was at the time. It had an unfinished singleplayer campaign cut during development, long considered lost, but with the recent revival of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory by modders one man, William Faure, is bringing back that dream.