Jay-Z Announced Comeback Of Made In America Festival In Philly
Jay-Z announced that the Made in America Festival is returning to Philadelphia later this year. "We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made in America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments. The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia."power99.iheart.com