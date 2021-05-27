Jay-Z Announced Comeback Of Made In America Festival In Philly

The uncertainty that COVID-19 brought upon the restaurant industry is well-documented, and for many businesses it’s been wait and see in terms of what to do next. Kitchen24, the trendy diner concept best known for its lively West Hollywood location on Santa Monica Blvd. and its Hollywood eaterie on Cahuenga Blvd. is a good example. While outdoor dining allowances made staying open easier in WeHo, the owners had to make the difficult choice to close the doors of their popular Hollywood location due to lack of outdoor table space, and at the time, they weren’t quite sure what the final outcome for the comfort food spot would be.