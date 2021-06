EUGENE, ORE—High Point University Track and Field's Sydney Horn will compete in the women's pole vault at the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Thursday at 7:00 PM Eastern. The freshman from Lancaster, Pa. will become just the second Panther to compete in both the NCAA Indoor Championships and NCAA Outdoor Championships in the same academic year joining Jemissa Hess who did it in 2005. Horn enters Thursday night with the fifth best mark in the country of 4.44m which she set at Big South Championships inside Vert Stadium.