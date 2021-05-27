Former Jack Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

The Kansas City Chiefs scored one of the best interior offensive linemen in the league during the 2021 NFL free agency period. The left guard spot has been a bottomless pit of despair in Kansas City since Andy Reid’s arrival back in 2013. They’ve struggled to get consistency out of any one player at the position. In a year following a meltdown on the offensive line in Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs prioritized adding a smart, durable and versatile player at the position in Joe Thuney. He’ll help anchor a rebuilt offensive line for the Chiefs, with a goal of keeping star QB Patrick Mahomes clear of pressure. He’ll also bring some added juice and athleticism to the run game.