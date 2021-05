Travel experts are sharing information about the worst time to travel this holiday weekend in Missouri. Triple-A auto club says Memorial Day holiday travel is expected to climb by 50-percent in Missouri this year, compared to the same holiday weekend as last year. The longest travel delays could be on Thursday and Friday. It expects delays to be widespread, with major metro areas on tap to have double the travel times compared to a normal trip. INRIX, a mobility analytics company, expects the longest travel delays to be between 2 and 6:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.