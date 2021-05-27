newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan City, LA

Wheel House for May 27

By Editorial
stmarynow.com
 3 days ago

A public Juneteenth Bike Ride set 8 a.m. June 19 in Morgan City. Starts at Sumpter Williams (St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Substation) building and ends at Jimmie Johnson Memorial Park, under the U.S. 90 bridge at Fifth Street. Will make stops at African American Historical sites. Music and guest speakers. Participants may decorate bikes. Ages 16 and under must have parent or guardian. Registration deadline June 18. Call Ruby, 985-498-0050 or Trina, 985-498-6003 for details.

www.stmarynow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patterson, LA
Local
Louisiana Cars
City
Ruby, LA
City
Morgan City, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
Person
Jimmie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheel House#Bike Ride#Juneteenth#Bikes#Fundraiser#Stops#Call Ruby#Sheriff S Office#Registration Deadline#Gofundme#Visit Gofund Me#Expenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Morgan City, LAstmarynow.com

School Board Employees of the Month

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its May Employees of the Month at Thursday’s board meeting in Centerville. Ocean Armond, left, a kindergarten teacher at M.E. Norman Elementary School in Morgan City, and Andrea Crappell, a special education teacher at Berwick Elementary School, were recognized. The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute.
Morgan City, LAstmarynow.com

Kid's hooked on fishing at Kiwanis event

The Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary saw an outstanding turnout for its 12th annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo Saturday at Lake End Park in Morgan City. The free fishing contest was open to ages 3-15. Trophies were presented for the top weigh in select categories. Participants also provided with free hot dogs and refreshments. Participants also had the chance to win door prizes.
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Morgan City, LAstmarynow.com

Winners in Red Ribbon contests

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized its 2021 Red Ribbon grand champion of its drawing contest, its 2021 Red Ribbon Slogan winner and other Red Ribbon drawing contest winners who will be featured in the 2021-2022 calendar. Mia Crooks, an 11th-grader at Berwick High, was named the grand champion in the drawing contest, while Luis Gonzalez-Mejia, an 11th grader at Morgan City High, was named the slogan winner. Both received a certificate and a prize. Crooks’ artwork will be displayed on the Red Ribbon Week T-shirt and on the cover of the 2021-2022 Red Ribbon calendar. Crooks is on the second row, second from left, while Gonzalez-Mejia is on the second row, third from left. They are pictured with additional Red Ribbon drawing contest winners. On the front row, from left, are Aubrey Notto, a kindergartener at Raintree Elementary in Baldwin; Marie St. Blanc, a first-grader at St. John Elementary in Franklin; and Tamari’el James, a third-grader at Centerville Elementary. Back row, from left: Ja’Layiah Smith, an eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High; Crooks; Gonzalez-Mejia; Cooper Eenigenburg, a fifth-grader at St. John Elementary; and Kadence Lyall, a sixth-grader at Patterson Junior High. Not pictured are Nakyriah Leonard, a third-grader at M.E. Norman Elementary in Morgan City; Emily Faucheux, a seventh-grader at Hanson Memorial in Franklin; Silas Hasting, a seventh-grader at Morgan City Junior High; Sophia Hastings, an eighth-grader at Morgan City Junior High; Grace Faucheux, a 10th-grader at Hanson Memorial; and Victoria Nguyen, an 11th-grader at Berwick High.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Morgan City, LAstmarynow.com

School Board Students of the Month

The St. Mary Parish School Board recognized Whitley Berry, a fifth-grade student at M.E. Norman Elementary School in Morgan City, and Shelby Taylor, a fifth-grade student at Berwick Elementary School, as its May Students of the Month. They were honored during the board’s monthly meeting Thursday in Centerville. The Daily...
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Kiwanis host fishing rodeo for kids Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary’s 12th annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo will be 9:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday at Lake End Park in Morgan City. The event is a free fishing contest open to those ages 3-15. Free hot dogs and refreshments will be served to participants, while trophies and door prizes will be given.
Morgan City, LAmorgancitypolice.org

MCPD Arrest Report 5/17/2021

Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 72-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 124-calls of service. The following person(s) were arrested as the result beginning on 5/14/2021. Mikel James Ashley, 50 years of age, Address-Highway 182, Morgan City, LA., was arrested on 5/14/2021 at 4:22...
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary

The Kiwanis Club of East St. Mary saw an outstanding turnout for its 12th annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo Saturday at Lake End Park in Morgan City. The free fishing contest was open to ages 3-15.
Morgan City, LADaily Review

Morgan City police radio logs for May 12-13

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:34 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Medical. 7:34 a.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Accident. 7:58 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Accident. 8:08...
Raceland, LAhoumatimes.com

Ochsner Health Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available in Bayou Region Next Week

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. To schedule your appointment, please call 844-888-2772 or visit My.Ochsner.org. When scheduling through My.Ochsner.org, choose “Visits” then “Schedule an Appointment” and select the “COVID-19 Vaccine” tile. You will be asked to choose a vaccine type and if you do not find an appointment date and time with your choice of vaccine type, please try again by selecting a different vaccine type.
Morgan City, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Ribbon-cutting for Fast Trac

A St. Mary Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for Fast Trac Transportation’s newest location at 8201 La. 182 in Morgan City. The local franchise, which provides 24-hour oilfield transportation, is owned by Dallas Marcantel and Sherman Marcantel. Among the others present for Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting were Fast Trac owner Bill Busbice, Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna and family, friends and Chamber representatives. Dallas Marcantel’s son, Dawson Marcantel, cut the ribbon.
Morgan City, LAstmarynow.com

No gas shortage here, but some drivers rush to pumps

The hacking of the Colonial Pipeline has had no effect of fuel supplies beyond some panic-buying at gasoline pumps, two area fuel suppliers say. That was the message delivered by Gaubert Oil customer service lead Wayne Lancon and Hellenic Vice President Dean Duplantis, representing Rio Fuel & Supply. Rio Fuel & Supply is one of the businesses under Hellenic’s umbrella.
Berwick, LAFranklin Banner-Tribune

Berwick council stands behind decision on new subdivision

BERWICK — A recent lawsuit by a local landowner seeking to reverse the actions of the Berwick Town Council in approving engineering and subdivision plans for an adjacent landowner has not stopped the Town Council from moving forward with an ordinance that tidies up any potential issues with the subdivision.