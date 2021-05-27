newsbreak-logo
Evansville, IN

On Alert for damaging winds and severe storms Thursday afternoon-evening.

By Jeff Lyons
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of southern Illinois until 7pm CDT. We are expecting a line of strong to severe storms to develop between 3-6pm and move across Illinois with a damaging wind threat. A couple of tornadoes can’t be ruled out. While the line will be weakening as it crosses the Wabash River, it will still be capable of producing damaging wind gusts across southern Indiana and western Kentucky between 6pm and midnight. Rain will linger into the early morning hours on Friday. Highs on Friday will reach 70 degrees. Much cooler air flows in behind the cold front. Saturday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 64. Partly sunny and warmer for Sunday and Monday with highs back in the 70s. More rain chances appear Tuesday-Thursday next week.

