Sierra Leone discovers new deposits of diamond, bauxite, iron ore, gold, rutile and nickel

By Abdul Rashid Thomas
thesierraleonetelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27, 2021 Abdul Rashid Thomas Economy & Business 2. Sierra Leone, one of the poorest nations in the World despite an abundance of mineral resources valued at Trillions of Dollars, has announced new discovery of massive deposits of kimberlite diamond, iron ore, gold, bauxite, rutile and nickel. This was revealed in a speech delivered by President Bio early this week – Monday, 24th May, at the launching of geo-data produced by the country’s Minerals and Mines Agency.

www.thesierraleonetelegraph.com
