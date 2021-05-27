Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Rains Lead To Minor Reduction Of Drought In South Dakota

todayskccr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE — Some heavier rainfall in the past week has done some good in mitigating drought conditions in South Dakota. But, D-Three Extreme drought conditions remain across northwest and north central South Dakota. D-Three drought has been removed from most of Dewey and Ziebach Counties. At the same time, Moderate D-One drought has expanded to include all of Lyman, Jones, Hand, Hyde, most of Jackson and northern Tripp Counties. This week’s U-S Drought Monitor update indicates that much of this week’s heavy rains were immediately absorbed into the severely dry soils, with no runoff into empty dugouts or ponds. However, in some locations, the rain fell so quickly that it did not allow time for infiltration into the topsoils, resulting in some erosion. Severe drought is being seen in Dewey, Ziebach, Potter and northern parts of Haakon, Stanley and Sully Counties. Moderate drought is in place across Hand, Buffalo, most of Hyde, Hughes, Lyman, Jones, most of Jackson, southern Haakon and Stanley and northern Mellette and Tripp Counties.

www.todayskccr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Erosion#Severe Drought#Heavy Rain#Pierre#U S Drought Monitor#Haakon Stanley#Haakon And Stanley#Hughes#D Three Drought#Moderate Drought#Central South Dakota#Northern Parts#Ziebach Counties#Northern Tripp Counties#Moderate D One Drought#Lead#Infiltration#This Week#Buffalo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pennington County, SDRapid City Journal

Active COVID-19 cases continue to fall in South Dakota

New and active COVID-19 cases continue to reach new lows as the death toll for the pandemic remains ahead of the pace of recent months. The South Dakota Department of Health reported only 42 new infections Monday, allowing the number of active cases to fall to 828 - down 62 from Friday's report and 383 from last Monday. Hospitalizations climbed by four to 71 with 20 people in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are 13 patients in the hospital with two in ICU and two on ventilators.
Politicsdrgnews.com

South Dakota 4-H Launches Outdoor OWLS Program

South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and South Dakota 4-H have unveiled a brand new, yearlong program for youth interested in outdoor education and natural resources. The OWLS (Outdoor, Wilderness and Life Skills) Program will educate and engage teen participants in a variety of activities to better prepare them to be good stewards of the land. Experts from South Dakota 4-H, as well as South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks (GFP), will partner to provide the youth with comprehensive training through monthly webinars, three hands-on camping experiences and a year-end adventure.
Public HealthMitchellrepublic.com

South Dakota reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since March

PIERRE, S.D. — Following are the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 42 (seven-day daily average: 76)
Food SafetyPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Popcorn Sold in South Dakota is Recalled

A popular snack food sold in South Dakota and 15 other states is being recalled because of a mix-up in packaging. Jolly Time Pop Corn out of Sioux City has issued a voluntary recall of select Healthy Pop Kettle Corn 100's, which were sold in four-count units. According to the...
Sioux Falls, SDUnofficial Networks

South Dakota Ski Area Selling Red Chairs From Iconic Lift

There’s not a lot to Great Bear Ski Valley located in Sioux Falls, SD. The ski area offers under 200′ of vertical, but is a treasured place for South Dakotans looking to make the most out of long midwestern winters. The ski area is in the midst of replacing it’s...
Pennington County, SDKEVN

Monday’s COVID-19 numbers in SD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There were 42 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in South Dakota. This brings the state’s total known case number to 122,079. Two more people have died from the virus bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,993. Pennington County reported 2 new cases, and Lawrence...
Pennington County, SDnewscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 42 total new COVID-19 cases, two deaths statewide

PIERRE, S.D. — On Monday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 108,478. 12 of the 47 total cases are considered as new probable cases. Two new deaths were reported, bringing the state death...
Public Healthdakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in the state Monday. The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 123,686, 120,865 of which are considered recovered by the department of health. Active cases in South Dakota have continued to decrease. Last week, the state dropped below 1,000 active cases for the first time in months. Currently, 828 cases are considered active.
Traffickbhbradio.com

South Dakota gas prices rise 1.2 cents over past week

UNDATED – South Dakota gas prices have risen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 628 stations in South Dakota. Gas prices in South Dakota are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.20/g higher than a year ago.
Lead, SDBlack Hills Pioneer

SURF study highlights economic impacts in SD

LEAD — A recent economic and fiscal impact study demonstrates that activities at the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) will have significant benefits for the state of South Dakota over the next decade. From 2020 to 2029, SURF’s net economic impact is projected to reach $1.6 billion, creating $572 million in household earnings for South Dakotans and 1,052 jobs annually. Approximately 90 percent of the impacts will be seen in Western South Dakota.
SportsCapital Journal

Team South Dakota 16U team places second at Nationals

The Team South Dakota 16U team competed in the Tier II 16U National Championship Tournament in Grand Rapids on April 29-May 3. Team South Dakota placed second in the tournament. Team South Dakota went undefeated through pool play. They outscored Park City, Atlanta and Delaware by a combined 25-6. Team...
GamblingPoker News

Taylor Howard Wins Second MSPT Title in South Dakota State Poker Championship ($119,165)

The Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) returned to the historic Deadwood for the 2021 MSPT South Dakota State Poker Championship at Silverado-Franklin Casino. The $1,100 buy-in, $100K GTD Main Event was one to remember as a total of 585 entries (265 from Day 1a; 320 from 1b) were tallied, which not only surpassed the venue’s previous best field of 258 entries in 2019 but also became the largest major festival ($1,100+ buy-in) in Deadwood history.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 104.7

Where Does South Dakota Rank Among the Richest/Poorest States in America?

When it comes to the wealthiest places in America there are the haves and the have-nots and South Dakota is somewhere in between. The website 24/7WallStreet looked at median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest American Community Survey, which found that the average American household earned $65,712. That figure typically predicts poverty rates, education levels, and home values.
Codington County, SDgowatertown.net

As vaccination rates rise, South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases plummet

PIERRE, S.D.–Vaccination rates are rising, facemasks are no longer mandatory, and active cases of COVID-19 continue to plummet across South Dakota. The latest numbers from the Department of Health show active cases statewide have fallen to 890, with 67 hospitalizations. There are 125 active cases in Codington County, with 81 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.