Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain to appear at Juno Awards next month

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree of the biggest Canadian music stars will be handing out trophies next month at the Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Following the news that Justin Bieber will perform at the June 6 ceremony for the first time in more than 10 years, it’s been announced that Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain will all be presenters, along with Alessia Cara and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Gordon Lightfoot.

wiky.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
Person
Julia Michaels
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Alessia Cara
Person
Gordon Lightfoot
Person
Jp Saxe
Person
Sarah Mclachlan
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#American Music Award#North American#Cbcmusic Ca Junos#Cbc Music#Tiktok#Abc Audio#Juno Awards#Presenters#July#August#Dates#Jacksonville#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicallaccess.com

Shania Twain

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Mercury Nashville's Shania Twain has added 14 new dates to her residency show, "Shania Twain 'Let's Go!' The Las Vegas Residency" at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The shows will be held Thursday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 12th this year, and February 11th through 26th, 2022, including a special Valentine's Day performance. Twain serves as Creative Director for The Residency. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 1st at 10a (PT).
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Shania Twain Announces 'Let’s Go, Vegas' Residency

On Wednesday (May 26), Shania Twain made an exciting announcement. The ‘Man I Feel Like A Woman’ songstress is headed to Las Vegas for a residency. Twain made the announcement on Instagram, asking if Vegas “missed” her. “Because I missed you,” she continued. By the looks of the teaser video Twain shared, fans will definitely be impressed by her return to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas, NVAshe County's Newspaper

Shania Twain is bringing back iconic outfit for Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain will be wearing her 'Man, I Feel Like A Woman!' outfit for her Las Vegas residency. The 55-year-old singer will kick off the 'Let's Go!' shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on December 2, and she was pleased to fit back into the famous black bustier mini dress, white jacket, thigh-high velvet boots and a black top hat from the 1999 video.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Shania Twain ready for a December love-in on the Strip

For Shania Twain, it’s all about the embrace. She hugs us, we hug her. By the holidays, it’s gonna be one giant lovefest for the “Let’s Go” superstar. “I’m a hugger, and this has been super hard, obviously, for somebody who likes to hug people. I like to hug my fans, and I’m going to want to hug the crew and the dancers and the band,” Twain said during a phone chat Monday. “I’m sure that by December, we’re going to be in the free and clear to do that. I’m feeling optimistic we’ll be able to reunite and hug someone for a change, who isn’t in your immediate circle.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shania Twain Has a Message for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Before Their Wedding

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are currently preparing for their upcoming wedding, and Shania Twain shared a message for the famous couple during the latest episode of her Apple Music show, Home Now Radio. "Two sweet, adorable, friendly, talented people," she gushed. "They belong together. I hope they stay married forever and ever and ever and ever and ever."
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
People

Shania Twain Says Fitting Back Into Her 1999 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' Corset Is 'Awesome'

Shania Twain's bringing back one of her most famous looks to kick off the return of her Las Vegas residency. After the COVID-19 pandemic initially shut down the country superstar's shows, Twain, 55, is returning to the stage on Dec. 2 for the Let's Go! residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino — and she's bringing a piece of her "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" wardrobe with her.
Las Vegas, NVHello Magazine

Shania Twain's appearance causes a stir in new photo

Shania Twain shared exciting news on Instagram recently but it was her appearance which sparked a major reaction. The country music star thrilled fans when she announced tickets for her new Las Vegas residency had gone on sale. Shania shared an official poster for Let’s Go on social media in...
Raleigh, NCPosted by
Alyssa Atkinson

Michael Bublé Coming to PNC Arena in August

Here are the details of the rescheduled concert. Many people (myself included) are fans of Michael Bublé's music. While many concerts and tours have been postponed for months or even years, they are finally beginning to be rescheduled for future dates, especially towards the end of summer and into fall.
Celebrities94.3 Jack FM

Rush members to present humanitarian honor to The Tragically Hip at Canada’s Juno Awards next month

Rush‘s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are among the rock stars who will serve as presenters next month at the 2021 Juno Awards, the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys. Lee and Lifeson will present the 2021 Humanitarian Award to acclaimed Canadian rock act The Tragically Hip. Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie and Rush drummer Neil Peart both died of brain cancer — in 2017 and 2020, respectively.
MusicBillboard

Taylor Swift to Receive NMPA Songwriter Icon Award

Taylor Swift will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the National Music Publishers' Association's (NMPA) virtual annual meeting on June 9, marking a year in which the singer-songwriter took control of her career in more ways than ever. Swift recently became the first woman to release three new Billboard 200...