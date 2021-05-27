Cancel
Chad Mathis: Believe it or not, America’s healthcare system is the best in the world

By Guest Author
Cover picture for the articleWe have the best healthcare system in the world. That is a statement you won’t often hear, but it’s true. For years we have listened to calls for Medicare for all and that the federal government should scrap our broken system. The list goes on and on. Yet these calls have been strangely silent of recent. We are better at treating chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, but we don’t hear that very often. One glaring example against socialized medicine is the vaccine production and rollout efforts. Because of Operation Warp Speed, the United States successfully facilitated and accelerated the development and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine and other diagnostics and therapeutics.

