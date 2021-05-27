Tools to help take control of mental health
It’s been more than a year since the pandemic turned the world as we knew it upside down, leaving many struggling with increased anxiety and depression. According to the CDC, during June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. Dr. Jamie Huysman shares tips on how to find activities that make you feel good, talking with your doctor and educating yourself via online resources.www.abcactionnews.com