Laboratories

Center for Genomic Interpretation Launches ELEVATEGENETICS BRILLIANT Program™

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Center for Genomic Interpretation (CGI) recently launched the ELEVATEGENETICS BRILLIANT™ Program. The innovative technical competency assessment is a game changer in evaluating the accuracy of genetic and genomic lab findings. The new program fills existing regulatory and accreditation gaps by assessing how well laboratory DNA sequencing tests can detect and rigorously classify important mutations and therapeutic biomarkers, especially in genetic sequences that are technically challenging. The dynamic CGI solution supports a wide range of stakeholders by helping ensure more accurate genetic/genomic testing and reporting, which improves the fidelity of patient treatment plans and promotes better clinical outcomes.

www.chron.com
News Break
Laboratories
Related
Madison, WIWJFW-TV

UW launches innovative Center for Health Disparities Research

Madison - A new center at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health seeks to examine how a person's environment and social conditions impact their health down to the molecular level. The new research effort, called the UW Center for Health Disparities Research (CHDR), launched in April. As its...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researcher from Hollings Cancer Center wins Melanoma Research Alliance grant

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center researcher Haizhen (Jen) Wang, Ph.D., recently was awarded a three-year $225,000 Young Investigator grant from the Melanoma Research Alliance. MRA research awards support innovative ideas that offer the promise of rapidly improving outcomes for patients facing melanoma. Each award was selected during MRA's grant review through a rigorous peer review process and was confirmed by the MRA Board of Directors. The alliance, the largest nonprofit funder of melanoma research, announced $8.1 million in funding for 34 new awards that support research at 27 institutions in seven countries.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Ophthalmology Overview: Gene Therapy Partially Restores Vision in Blind Patient, Presbyopia Therapy, and More

Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Highlighting the latest ophthalmology-related news reported across MJH Life Sciences™. Blind Patient With Retinitis Pigmentosa Achieves Partial Vision via Gene Therapy. According to clinical trial findings published last week, optogenetic methods were shown for the first time to partially restore...
ScienceEurekAlert

Lundquist investigators in global study expanding genomic research of different ancestries

LOS ANGELES (May 31, 2021) -- Today The Lundquist Institute announced that its investigators contributed data from several studies, including data on Hispanics, African-Americans and East Asians, to the international MAGIC collaboration, composed of more than 400 global academics, who conducted a genome-wide association meta-analysis led by the University of Exeter. Now published in Nature Genetics, their findings demonstrate that expanding research into different ancestries yields more and better results, as well as ultimately benefitting global patient care. Up to now nearly 87 percent of genomic research of this type has been conducted in Europeans.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
inForney.com

Hummingbird Bioscience Announces Publication of Abstract on Anti-VISTA Antibody HMBD-002 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting

HMBD-002 is the only IgG4 isotype anti-VISTA antibody currently in development. HMBD-002 is anticipated to enter a Phase 1 clinical trial in 2021. HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, May 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets today announced that its abstract reporting pre-clinical results from its V-domain immunoglobulin suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) antibody, HMBD-002, has been selected for publication at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held June 4-8, 2021.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study provides new insights into the origins of genetic disorders

New insights into the ability of DNA to overcome harmful genetic changes have been discovered by scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Lausanne and their collaborators. The team found that 26 per cent of harmful mutations were suppressed by naturally occurring variants in at least one wild yeast strain. In each instance examined in detail, a single ‘rescue mutation’ was responsible for cancelling out another mutation that would have threatened the organism’s survival.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists discover a new genetic form of ALS in children

In a study of 11 medical-mystery patients, an international team of researchers led by scientists at the National Institutes of Health and the Uniformed Services University (USU) discovered a new and unique form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Unlike most cases of ALS, the disease began attacking these patients during childhood, worsened more slowly than usual, and was linked to a gene, called SPTLC1, that is part of the body's fat production system. Preliminary results suggested that genetically silencing SPTLC1 activity would be an effective strategy for combating this type of ALS.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

New project aims to validate digital biomarkers for better treatment of Parkinson's disease

Parkinson's disease affects seven to ten million patients in Western societies - with an upward trend. Patients suffer from symptoms such as tremors, gait and speech disorders, and memory loss. Digital technologies have the potential to change the understanding and treatment of Parkinson's disease fundamentally. But before they can be implemented in clinical practice, their benefits for patients need to be evaluated carefully - this is the aim of the European research project Validating DIGItal biomarkers for better personalized treatment of Parkinson's Disease (DIGIPD).
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Novel protein interactions with ACE2 disrupted by SARS-CoV-2, contributes to COVID-19 pathologies

The novel coronavirus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused severe morbidity and mortality across the world. Other than flu-like symptoms of respiratory disease, SARS-CoV-2 infection can also cause systemic manifestations, leading to a wide range of pathologies, including thrombosis and microvascular injury and stroke, vascular system disruption, gastrointestinal complications, ocular and dermatological symptoms, cardiac and kidney pathologies, neurological manifestations, male infertility, and a Kawasaki-like blood and heart disorder in children.
HealthPosted by
The Press

GB HealthWatch Launches Nutritional Genomics Analysis within Digital Health Platform to Combat Coronary Heart Disease, Obesity and Type 2 Diabetes

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GB HealthWatch, a pioneer in translational genomics, announces the launch of their comprehensive GBinsight Nutritional Genomics genetic testing and analysis panel as a core component of their preventive healthcare platform. Adding nutritional genomics to the company's extensive next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based genetic test catalog was a strategic step for GB HealthWatch to expand into the arena of genetics-based, precision preventive healthcare.
HealthHealthcare IT News

UK launch implementation plan for genomic healthcare system

UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, has today announced the launch of the Genome UK 2021-2022 implementation plan. Following the Genome UK policy paper published in September 2020, the plan outlines 27 priority actions for the next year that will help the UK to advance its ambition to become “the world’s most advanced genomic healthcare ecosystem”.
SciencePosted by
HIT Consultant

Nebula Genomics Launches World’s First Genomic NFT – Blockchain

– Professor George Church, co-founder of Nebula Genomics and Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, will be partnering with GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum selling artist, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Akon and his NFT platform, AkoinNFT, to auction off Professor George Church’s full genome as the world’s first genomic NFT. – The...
Exton, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

NEJM Group, EMS Launch Healthcare Simulation Program

EXTON, PA — NEJM Group and Education Management Solutions (EMS), a Collegis Education company, have signed an agreement to put a cutting-edge clinical diagnosis training program in front of every healthcare student in the United States. The NEJM Healer diagnostic reasoning program is built off a just-in-time Covid-19 training program...
CancerGenomeWeb

Tool Detects Pediatric Bone Tumors From Liquid Biopsies Based on Epigenetic Profiles

NEW YORK — Childhood bone cancers may be able to be detected through liquid biopsies based on their epigenetic patterns, a new study has found. Liquid biopsies in which cell-free DNA sloughed off from tumor cells have increasingly been used as diagnostic and prognostic tools in oncology and could help personalize and monitor patients' treatments. Many of the analysis approaches, however, rely on the detection of known tumor-linked genetic alterations. As pediatric cancers typically have a low rate of recurrent genomic changes, a team led by researchers from St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute in Vienna sought a different way of identifying tumor-derived cell-free DNA.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Different early antibody responses define COVID-19 disease trajectory

Identifying markers that indicate severe COVID-19 disease trajectories could lead to early medical interventions and help reduce morbidity and mortality. In a new study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server, a prospective cohort of patients with COVID-19 exhibited distinct features of the IgG fragment antigen-binding (Fab) and fragment crystallizable (Fc) domains, predicting two distinct disease trajectory two days after a positive test.
ElectronicsEngadget

Researchers combine gene therapy and event cameras to partially restore a blind man's sight

Imagine, if you will, slowly going blind over the course of forty years — waking every morning with just a tiny bit more of your peripheral vision grayed out, your world disappearing behind a shrinking keyhole of vision, eventually fading to the impenetrable depths of full blindness as the defective photoreceptive cells in your eyes fail. Such was the presumed fate of a 58-year-old who had suffered Retinitis Pigmentosa for the past four decades. He elected to participate in a recent study performed by researchers from the University of Basel, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and startup GenSight Biologics. Rather than sinking further into the inky blackness of nonsight, this patient has actually, unexpectedly, had a portion of his visual perception restored thanks to a cutting-edge hybrid biological-technological therapy known as optogenetics.
Oklahoma City, OKKOCO

Integris launches program for COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’

OKLAHOMA CITY — Integris launched the first post-COVID-19 recovery program in the state. They’re helping people who are considered COVID-19 long-haulers – meaning they continue to deal with symptoms even after recovery. Oklahoma has reported a total of more than 450,000 COVID-19 cases. Dr. Jeffrey Cruzan, president of Integris Medical...