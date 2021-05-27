newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

The Best Policy: Insurance Veteran and Entrepreneur Marcio Pepe Founds Innovative Startup Get-A-Quote

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Tech-centered insurance start-up Get-A-Quote has announced that it is officially open for business, offering consumers a streamlined way to get a quote for a variety of insurance policies. Insurance is an industry not particularly known for “disruptor”-style innovation. With the advent of Get-A-Quote, customers have an innovative new option, and insurance professional and entrepreneur Marcio Pepe establishes himself as a voice of influence in the industry, and a source of change.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Veteran#Insurance Brokerage#Business Innovation#Technology Innovation#Insurance Customers#Prweb#Mpx Insurance Services#Entrepreneur Marcio Pepe#Style Innovation#Expertise#Disruptor#Tool#Automation#Insurance Policies#Leverage#Relationships#Long Term Satisfaction#Insurance Shoppers#Custom Quotes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Country
Brazil
Related
ImmigrationHarvard Health

Getting Schooled: The Role of Universities in Attracting Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Natee Amornsiripanitch is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management; Paul A. Gompers is Eugene Holman Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School; and Kaushik Vasudevan is a PhD candidate in Financial Economics at Yale School of Management. This post is based on recent paper authored by Mr. Amornsiripanitch, Mr. Gompers, Mr. Vasudevan, and George Hu.
Wheeling, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

D214 entrepreneurs inspire in Startup Showcase

"Wow! High school students just did that! I couldn't have done that in high school!" "Remarkable! It was the best year ever!" These are just a few of the quotes we heard from the panel of judges for District 214's Startup Showcase, the annual event highlighting the work of students in D214's Entrepreneurship Program.
Reno, NVnnbw.com

Startup FreeByrd helps entrepreneurs build online business

A few years ago, Cam Bannister, a traveling hair stylist from Reno, was on Instagram when she came across a picture that froze her scrolling thumb. It was an image that a hair stylist posted of a client’s hair that was highlighted via a technique called “balayage,” a hand-painted style that Bannister specialized in.
Chapel Hill, NCwraltechwire.com

Knowledge for entrepreneurs: Our exclusive Triangle Startup Guide

WRAL TechWire’s exclusive Triangle Startup Guide is continually growing with new resources for local startups. Whether you’re looking for VC or angel funding, local coworking spaces or free networking events, the Triangle Startup Guide has all the resources you need to take your venture to the next level. Every week,...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago insurance startup Kin reportedly in talks to go public via SPAC

Chicago insuretech startup Kin Insurance is reportedly in talks to go public in a special purpose acquisition company. Bloomberg reported that Kin is in talks to go public via Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a SPAC led by Harvard Business School executive fellow and “Shark Tank” guest judge Matt Higgins, in a deal valued over $1 billion. The deal has not yet been finalized and terms could change, but if a deal is agreed upon, it could be announced next month, according to Bloomberg.
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

Local veteran-owned startup wins national pitch competition

San Antonio-based tech startup Mach1 Services recently won the Veterans in Residence Pitch Competition, an event produced by a national nonprofit focused on veterans and entrepreneurship. Mach1, which has five employees, will receive a $7,500 grant for winning. The competition, held May 5, occurs twice a year toward the end...
Technologyfenderbender.com

AI Insurance Startup Receives $57 Million in Funding

May 19, 2021—Jerry, a mobile-first car ownership app and car insurance comparison system, has raised more than $57 million in funding, including a new $28 million Series B round led by Goodwater Capital, TechCrunch reported. The application uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to compare car insurance rates. According to...
Economyprunderground.com

2Gether-International Is Accepting Sponsors for an Innovative Entrepreneur Pitch Event

Industry: Start-Ups 2Gether International (2GI) recently launched the first of its kind accelerator for women entrepreneurs with disabilities. The 2GI Women’s Accelerator Program is a 3-month program that provides education, mentorship, leadership coaching and financial support to thirteen early staged female entrepreneurs with disabilities. This initiative would not be possible...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Tech Startup Get-A-Quote Announces it is Open for Business, Offering Quality Leads for Insurance Professionals

BOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Insurance shopping tool and tech start-up Get-A-Quote has announced that it is open for business, and is actively partnering with insurance professionals to extend insurance quotes to shoppers. For agents, there are no shortage of sources for leads, most of which take the form of shared access to a list of contacts, only a fraction of which agents are able to reach, much less close on. Because Get-A-Quote was founded by insurance professionals, agents will notice immediately how one of the primary pain points is addressed: lead quality. Get-A-Quote bridges the gap using technology to increase the connection, and maximize the likelihood of closing.
EconomyWharton

How Common Ownership of Startups Improves Innovation Efficiency

Wharton’s Luke Taylor speaks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about his research on how common ownership of startups improves innovation efficiency. When venture capital firms own equity in more than one competing startup in an industry, they have the ability to improve innovation efficiency by redirecting their investments away from laggards in their portfolio towards those that show more promise. The VCs may stop funding those lagging startups, but continue to extract value from them by getting them to shift their focus to non-overlapping projects.
Businessfinextra.com

CaixaBank taps into European Innovation Council network of startups

Spain's CaixaBank has signed on to the European Innovation Council (EIC) Corporate Partnership programme, working with a handful of startups on joint projects. The European Commission's main agency for supporting innovation, the EIC funds or subsidises more than 5000 firms. CaixaBank's Payments & Consumer unit has handpicked several of these to work with on pilots for useful projects at the bank.