Papadosio To Continue 15th Anniversary Celebration With Return To Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Michael Broerman
liveforlivemusic.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePapadosio will return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 2nd with support from Dirtwire and Bluetech. The pilgrimage back to the storied Morrison, CO venue comes as the genre-blurring dynamic rockers return to the road after a long year of lockdown. The June 2nd show will mark the Athens, OH-bred,...

liveforlivemusic.com
