Every automotive enthusiast dreams of the day when they’ll successfully game the system and stumble upon the next classic to-be. Because let’s face it. Over the past few years, the used car market has become a hotbed for high-priced muscle cars, ludicrously expensive off-roaders, and costly little European coupés. And while many of these classics have long retained their value, there are just as many that have seen their price jump pretty dramatically within the last decade. It’s a reality that has many a gearhead cursing themselves for their foolhardy hesitation; a quintessential case of “if only” and “imagine that” in which opportunity called but they never took the time to pick up the phone.