Over here at Fantasy Football Today HQ -- which is really more a head space than a physical space at this point -- we're in the process of putting the Spring issue of the CBS Sports Fantasy Football Draft Guide with Beckett Sports this week. That will be on newsstands in June with original content from the whole FFT team -- and that's really the first time we have to put things in ink. That means you're getting our first real run through the final rankings in that issue.