Breaking the sacred bond of trust in No10 will have dire consequences for Boris
Watching the mesmerising testimony of Dominic Cummings on yesterday felt to me more Dostoyevsky than Don Colleoni. A man traumatised by the memory of having had to make difficult decisions about people's lives who desperately felt the need for a confessor, and found two in Father Hunt and Father Clark. The only significant difference is that Cummings' musings were not heard in the privacy of the confessional box.