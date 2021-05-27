Cancel
Breaking the sacred bond of trust in No10 will have dire consequences for Boris

By Kate Fall
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Watching the mesmerising testimony of Dominic Cummings on yesterday felt to me more Dostoyevsky than Don Colleoni. A man traumatised by the memory of having had to make difficult decisions about people’s lives who desperately felt the need for a confessor, and found two in Father Hunt and Father Clark. The only significant difference is that Cummings’ musings were not heard in the privacy of the confessional box.

