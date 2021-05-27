newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Cannes Back With Le Ballon Rouge Daycare Creche During Festival - Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Global Bulletin, Cannes creche returns; Andrei Konchalovsky to deliver Russian Key Buyers Event keynote; European Film Promotion elects board; drama series “The Holiday” sets lead cast; Canada opens women talent development initiatives; and Chinese blockbuster “The Eight Hundred” to premiere at Udine. The Cannes Marché du Film and...

www.middletownpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Venice Film Festival#Bbc Radio#Ballon#Film Festivals#Italy#Feature Films#Series Premiere#Global Bulletin#Russian#European Film Promotion#Chinese#The Cannes March Du Film#Covid#The March Du Film#Adef#British Film Institute#Cima#Collectif 50 50#Danish Film Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Instagram
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes 2021: Thierry Fremaux Details the Festival’s Big Comeback (EXCLUSIVE)

Two weeks before Cannes unveils its Official Selection lineup, Thierry Fremaux, the artistic director and general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, caught up with Variety about his selection process in pandemic times; the changes the festival will be introducing this year, beginning with an expanded out of competition section to host anticipated films; his dialogue with U.S. studios and filmmakers, as well as Netflix; and the health protocols in place on the ground.
Chicago, ILRoger Ebert

FILM FESTIVALS ARE BACK!!!???

As the world gradually begins to reopen thanks to vaccinations and the new No-Mask guidelines from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), film festivals are starting to release their dates. But questions remain—will they or won't they be in-person events, or will they become a selection of hybrid models with some films and programs presented remotely. Or, horrors of all, could a third or fourth wave of coronavirus variants emerge, causing cancellations like in 2020? We each have to make an individual decision about whether we are comfortable enough to venture out in crowded screening rooms and movie theaters domestically and internationally to join in the festivities. Rumors abound that some big American companies are not planning to attend the international festivals because of a slow rollout of vaccines in other countries, and a failure to control the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.
MoviesNewsTimes

Global Screen Adds World War II Refugee Drama 'The Path' to Cannes Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has picked up global distribution rights to “The Path,” which is based on Rüdiger Bertram’s novel and inspired by true events. The Munich-based sales agency will be taking part in the virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings, where it will present a teaser trailer for the film as it kicks off presales. “The Path” will be released theatrically in Germany by Warner Bros.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Cannes Director Teases A “Planetary Blockbuster” To Play At The Event & Details Changes For 2021 Festival

At this point last year, it was clear the 2020 Cannes Film Festival was canceled. We were knee-deep in the worst of the pandemic and in-person film festivals seemed like an absolutely ludicrous idea. Well, a year later, not only is Cannes returning for 2021 (though a few months late), but according to Thierry Fremaux, the director of the festival, the event is going to be bigger than ever, in more ways than one.
MoviesCollider

‘The French Dispatch’ Making Its Debut at Cannes Film Festival in July

After a tough year for Hollywood and moviegoers alike, one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2020 is finally moving ahead with its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival: Wes Anderson’s tenth feature film, The French Dispatch. Variety has reported that the film will receive its world premiere in Cannes, confirming rumors that it would return after already confirming its participation in last year’s festival before its cancellation. Unfortunately, there is no information yet about its wide release, but with a premiere in Cannes this year, it seems likely that Searchlight Pictures is looking for a fall release for awards consideration.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

BAFTA Prepares Television Sessions 2021 With Nominees Steve McQueen, Jodie Comer – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, BAFTA prepares online sessions for several top 2021 TV nominees; Modern Films picks up global rights to “Lady Boss”; Mise En Scéne Company adds “Anchorage” to its Marché du Film slate; Abacus Media Rights will distribute “The Masked Dancer U.K.” abroad; Amazon launches miniTV in India and sets “Sherni” premiere date; Head Gear and Big Wave Productions make key hires in the U.K.; Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson gets animated in Sky Kids’ “Dodo”; Strawberry Blond opens offices in Glasgow; and MTV U.K. partners with The Open University on a digital series for promising alumni.
MoviesSFGate

'Fleabag,' Benedict Cumberbatch's 'Frankenstein,' 'Hamlet' Among National Theatre Productions on Amazon - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, U.K.’s National Theatre filmed plays to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K. and Ireland; Mubi boards U.K., Ireland rights for Paul Verhoeven’s Cannes title “Benedetta”; Anton Corbijn directs Sergei Polunin ballet documentary “Dancer II”; Bild Studios and Lux Machina form Virtual Production partnership; and the third season of International Emmy-winning series “Bluey” will premiere globally on Disney.
MoviesMiddletown Press

'F9' Sets June 24 U.K. Release Date - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, “F9” advances U.K. release date; BAFTA to expand learning programs; Russian online content market Key Buyers Event: digital extends dates; Sky rejigs acquisitions team; and James Bond installation in Austria receives European Film Academy honor. Justin Lin’s keenly anticipated “F9,” the ninth instalment of the Fast...
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' Among BBC Studioworks Shows Back With Studio Audiences - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, BBC Studioworks welcomes back studio audiences; Endeavor Content acquires international rights for series “The Congregation”; Ubisoft, Cineflix Studios hire senior team members; and BBC renews “Noughts + Crosses” for season 2. After the U.K. government eased lockdown restrictions from Monday, BBC Studioworks is getting audiences back...
Glastonbury, CTMiddletown Press

Colin Firth and Kelly Macdonald's 'Operation Mincemeat' Sets U.K. Release Date - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Warner Bros. announced the Jan. 7 theatrical release for “Operation Mincemeat”; Nigerian Oscar submission “The Milkmaid” to headline BFI African Odyssey; Sovereign Film Distribution picks up Spanish thriller “The Offering”; BBC Music documents Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm; and “Friends: The Reunion” heads to Zee5 in India.
WorldSFGate

Steve Coogan Unveils Spring 2022 U.K., Ireland Tour for 'Stratagem With Alan Partridge' - Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, Steve Coogan takes Alan Partridge on the road; Another Screen offers a free, month-long selection of films from Palestinian women filmmakers; Spain gets a “Temptation Island” spinoff show; the Gulf Cooperation Council launches a campaign to bring audiences back to the cinema post-COVID; VIS makes its first reality format deal in the Nordics with SVT; and ITV appoints Kunal Shah as sales director for South Asia.
Moviesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'The French Dispatch' starring Lyna Khoudri up for Palme d'Or at Cannes

May 29—DUBAI — US filmmaker Wes Anderson's critically lauded "The French Dispatch," starring French-Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri, is up for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival, it's been announced. The film will be competing against "Annette," a musical film by French director Leos Carax that...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Paddington 2

‘Paddington 2’ Loses Top Movie of All Time Honor Due to New Bad Review. Not to be the bearer of bad news, but Paddington 2 has lost its recently obtained honor as the best movie of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes’ freshness ratings. You’ll recall the…. ‘Paddington 2’ Director...
Moviesthedisinsider.com

Walt Disney Studios Makes Changes to Release Schedule; Shifts Two Marvel Films

Today, Walt Disney Studio made a few changes to their upcoming theatrical release schedule. The move did shift two upcoming Marvel Studios films. a total of six films were impacted by the changes. Searchlight Pictures’ The Eyes of Tammy Faye has moved up a week from September 24, 2021 to September 17, 2021. The other Searchlight film Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch recently received an official release date of October 22, 2021.
WorldPosted by
Variety

CNN Marketplace to Boost Asia, Europe and Middle East Coverage – Global Bulletin

In today’s Global Bulletin, CNN International ups its global content on CNN Marketplace; “Love in Bloom” begins shooting in Australia; British gold medalist Greg Rutherford and Peppa Pig team on a video series to get kids active ahead of the Tokyo Olympics; Film UA Group’s “The Sniffer” heads to Sky Krimi in Germany; and the NFTS appoints Cymru Wales as head of its new Welsh office.
Movieshypebeast.com

'The French Dispatch' Receives Official Theatrical Release Date

After numerous delays due to the ongoing pandemic and an indefinite postponement, Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch finally has an official theatrical release date. According to Variety, the Searchlight Pictures-produced movie will land in theaters on October 22 — after its scheduled premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off on July 6. The film will debut on the same weekend as Edgar Wright‘s horror The Last Night in Soho and Clint Eastwood‘s western Cry Macho.