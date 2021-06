"Learn how to sew a Two x Three Quilt Block during Week #10 of our Spring Block of the Week! This easy block is perfect for a beginning quilter!! In the Two x Three Quilt Block we’ll learn an easy technique for making squares out of strips of fabric!! This quilt block has a unique look compared to the others blocks in in the Spring Block of the Week series! Use your imagination to put the squares together to make any design you’d like. I chose to arrange the squares to have somewhat of a sideways chevron pattern. The taupe and pink is one of my favorite color combinations!!! The finished block will measure 12 ½” x 12 ½” square."