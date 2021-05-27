Charlotte FC detail "extremely aggressive" expectations for MLS year one

LOS ANGELES - It’s a matchup of two of the biggest teams in MLS Sunday afternoon (4:30pm ET) on FOX, as the Seattle Sounders play host to Atlanta United. Seattle have really made themselves into the Kings of American Soccer: they’ve played in four of the last five MLS Cups, winning two titles, and this year they’re off to the best start in club history, atop the league standings after a month of play. Star forward Raul Ruidiaz has five goals in the season’s first six games—second best in MLS—and already there are multiple Sounders putting together career-best performances. On top of that, they’ve made themselves practically unbeatable in Seattle since their expansion year of 2009.