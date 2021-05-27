Charlotte FC detail "extremely aggressive" expectations for MLS year one
It’s not an official motto, but Charlotte FC want to carry a “go big or go home” mentality into MLS. With less than a year until their debut, the 2022 expansion club previewed their approach during a “virtual town hall” for media on Wednesday, explaining their plans to quickly plant deep community roots and gallop straight into the league’s elite, much like their comparably outsized predecessors in Atlanta and Seattle.www.mlssoccer.com