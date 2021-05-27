Event Held to Help Local Veterans R.I.S.E.
The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County helps local nonprofit offer 90-day suicide prevention program to veterans. nd, The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County transported veterans to an inaugural event at the Grey Team, a local nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to prevent PTSD-related veteran suicides and restore passion and purpose to their lives. Eligible veterans housed at The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, a transitional housing, faith-based recovery and work program, located in West Palm Beach, are now able to participate in a 90-day treatment program called “Operation Phoenix” that Grey Team offers.www.bocaratontribune.com