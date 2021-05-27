newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

'Loss of over Rs 1000 crore per month'; government wants to open beverage outlets, says minister MV Govindan

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Excise Minister MV Govindan clarified the state government's policy on opening bars in the state. "The decision on whether or not to open beverage outlets is not based on the government's position. This is because of the lockdown. The government wants to open the outlets," the minister said during an interview given to Kaumudy TV. — "The loss incurred in a single month is more than a thousand crores of rupees. We all want the outlets to be opened. Both the government and the department want the same. It does not depend on us. It depends on the pandemic situation. In this case, if alcohol is handled in any other way, we will face a great deal of criticism from the public. However, on the other hand, there are cases where people die after consuming sanitizer," the minister said.

keralakaumudi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crore#Alcohol#Excise#The Minister#Government Policy#Kaumudy Tv#Bevq#Beverage Outlets#Rupees#Thiruvananthapuram#Households#Sanitizer#Bars#Criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Coronaviruskeralakaumudi.com

Rs 10,000 from salaries of ministers will be contributed to CMDRF every month: CM Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that a decision was taken to contribute Rs 10,000 per month from the salaries of ministers to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for one year. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting held today. Members of the first Pinarayi cabinet also participated in the vaccine challenge. — The CM also said that there should be no delay in the distribution of relief funds from the CMDRF. He also directed that there should be no lapse at the official level in this regard. "The previous government adopted the method of implementing the promises made to the people in the manifesto and putting the progress before the people every year. This government will continue in the same manner", he said.
Vaccineskeralakaumudi.com

Alcohol and fuel prices should not be included in GST: Kerala at GST Council meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala opposed the inclusion of saturated alcohol, an important component in liquor production, in GST at the GST Council meeting. Finance Minister KN Balagopal also reiterated the state's stand that liquor and fuel prices should not be included in the GST. He said this was the policy of the state government in this regard. — Kerala has demanded tax exemption for all materials related to Covid treatment, including vaccines. Balagopal said the Centre has taken these suggestions positively. The minister also demanded immediate payment of GST compensation to the states. He said a decision on the tax exemption on Covid-related medical supplies would be taken within the next eight days.
Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Free vaccine for all is govt’s policy; additional Rs 1000 crore will be spent for this, says Governor in his policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first customary policy address of the second Pinarayi Government has started. This is Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s third policy address after becoming Kerala Governor. Covid is raising a big challenge, he said. The packages announced during Covid is a big relief to the people. The government will continue to work for the welfare of the people, the governor said in his policy address.
Jobskeralakaumudi.com

BJP leader in Chengannur scams people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering job

ALAPPUZHA: A complaint has been lodged that a BJP leader scammed people of more than Rs 1 crore by offering job. The incident took place at Chengannur in Alappuzha district. The local BJP leader and his gang have cheated people of money by offering job at the Food Corporation of India. The gang has three members, including Sanu N Nair, a native of Alappuzha's Chengannur. — Sanu is an active member of the BJP. Apart from him, Rajesh Kumar from Budhanoor and Lenin Mathew A from Vyttila, Ernakulam are also on the accused list. The scam took place after Lenin Mathew pretended to be a board member of the Corporation of India. He will gain credibility by showing pictures of him standing together with BJP central leaders and ministers.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Assam Govt to provide Rs 3,500 per month to COVID-19 orphans

GUWAHATI: The Assam government will provide Rs 3,500 per month to children who lose their parents to COVID-19, said chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday. Addressing a press meet at Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, Dr Sarma said, “We have not differentiated anything among APL, BPL or government servants. It is a scheme for everybody.”
BusinessBirmingham Star

JSW Steel posts highest ever profit at Rs 4,198 crore in Q4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): JSW Steel on Friday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit at Rs 4,198 crore for the March quarter (Q4 FY21) as compared to Rs 231 crore in the corresponding quarter of pervious year (Q4 FY20). It was led by strong domestic demand supplemented...
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

GST on Covid-related supplies exempted till August 31

NEW DELHI: A Group of Ministers (GoM) will decide within 10 days the question of providing GST exemption on Covid-related items, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced at the end of the 46th GST Council meeting held via video-conferencing on Friday. “There were protracted discussions with varying viewpoints. So, I announced the formation of a GoM which will submit its report by June 8 so that any further reductions that need to be done will be done,’’ said the Union Finance Minister, while pointing out that any duty relief must benefit patients and not the intermediaries.
Income Taxalbuquerqueexpress.com

BoB reports Q4 loss of Rs 1,047 crore on DTA reversal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Bank of Baroda on Saturday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,047 crore for the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) as against a profit of Rs 507 crore in the same period last year (Q4 FY20). Profit before tax totalled Rs 2,680...
Economytucsonpost.com

RBI to transfer Rs 99,122 crore surplus to govt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the Central government. The decision was taken at 589th meeting of the RBI's central board of directors. "With the change in the Reserve Bank's accounting year...
Public Healthommcomnews.com

GST Council Exempts Imported Covid Related Items From IGST Till Aug

New Delhi: The much-anticipated GST Council meeting on Friday came up with some respite for items related to Covid relief, exempting integrated GST (IGST) from such imports till August 31, 2021. In another major decision, the council decided to exempt IGST on Amphotericin B, a medicine required to treat black...
Charitiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

15 crore free meals provided in 14 months: ISKCON official

By Ujjwal RoyKolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 25 (ANI): Amid the COVID pandemic and ongoing lockdown in Kolkata, the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is serving people by providing free meals. Radharamn Das, vice president and spokesperson, ISKCON, Kolkata said the second wave of COVID brought the country to...
Marketsalbuquerquenews.net

SBI Q4 profit jumps 80 pc to Rs 6,451 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,451 crore for January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) due to lower provision for bad loans. The profit was over 80 per cent higher than Rs 3,581 crore in...
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Power Grid Raises Rs 2736 Crore Through its PGInvIT

Power Grid has received Rs 2,736.02 crore through the sale of 27.41 crore units in the PGInvIT OFS which was created to monetise its assets. The Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) has announced that it has received Rs 2,736.02 crore through the sale of 27.41 crore units in the PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) offer for sale which was created to monetise its assets.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Make up your own mind whether to travel to Amber list countries, government minister says

People should make up their own mind whether to travel to Amber list countries for holidays under Covid-19 regulations, a government minister has said.Amid confusion about official advice on the issue, Gillian Keegan said whether to follow guidelines or not was a matter of "personal responsibility".Boris Johnson on Tuesday warned against holidays to amber-listed destinations, while environment secretary George Eustice said people could travel to them to see their families and friends.There was further confusion after health minister James Bethell described foreign travel as "dangerous" and said that “traveling is not for this year".But he was again apparently contradicted...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Onward Technologies to raise Rs 70 crore from funds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27 (ANI): Niche digital and engineering services company Onward Technologies is raising Rs 70 crore from funds as advised by Convergent Finance LLP. Structured as a subscription to equity shares and warrants priced in accordance with applicable regulations, the investment will result in about 24.78 per...
Fraud Crimesnewsindiausa.com

Multi-crore Ponzi scheme racket unearthed in Ropar; five held with Rs 8.2 lakhs

— Be aware of such online schemes and don’t invest without proper verification of any scheme, urges DGP Dinkar Gupta. — People across India invested crores of rupees in fraudulent Espian Global online investment platform, reveals investigations. CHANDIGARH/RUPNAGAR : The Rupnagar Police on Thursday, unearthed a multi-crore Ponzi scheme investment...
BusinessBirmingham Star

Optiemus Infracom completes Rs 285 crore asset sale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): BSE and NSE listed Electronics contract manufacturer Optiemus Infracom Ltd. (BSE: 530135; NSE: OPTIEMUS) recently announced completion of sale of one of its real estate assets in Noida for Rs 285 crore, which it plans to invest in expansion of mobile phone production business.