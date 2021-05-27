Veggies and fruits increase provides more nutritional access to WIC families

OCALA, Fla.—In March, the American Rescue Plan Act authorized state WIC agencies to enhance the WIC benefit for a period of four months, expanding the vegetable and fruit voucher from $9 per month for children and $11 per month for women to $35 per month per participant. WIC’s vegetable and fruit voucher is known as the cash value benefit, or CVB. The CVB is credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity among WIC toddlers.